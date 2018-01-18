Stocks Pull Back Amid Concerns About Government Shutdown - U.S. Commentary

Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, stocks gave back some ground during trading on Thursday. The major averages moved to the downside after ending Wednesday's trading at record closing highs.

While the major averages all closed in negative territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 2.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,296.05. The Dow fell 97.84 points or 0.4 percent to 26,017.81 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,798.03.

The weakness on Wall Street was partly attributed to concerns about a potential government shutdown, with a deadline to pass a spending bill looming on Friday.

The House is set to vote on a short-term spending bill later today, although Senate Democrats claim they have the votes to block the legislation.

Profit taking may also have contributed to the pullback by stocks, with some traders cashing on the recent run to record highs.

Traders were also digesting the latest batch of economic news, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new residential construction in the month of December.

The report said housing starts tumbled by 8.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.192 million in December from the revised November estimate of 1.299 million.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop to a rate of 1.275 million from the 1.297 million originally reported for the previous month.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, edged down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.302 million in December from a revised 1.303 million in November.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia also released a report showing growth in activity in the Philadelphia-area manufacturing sector slowed by more than anticipated in the month of January.

The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region slid to 22.2 in January from a revised 27.9 in December, although a positive reading still indicates growth.

Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to dip to 25.0 from the 26.2 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits pulled back to lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 13th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 220,000, a decrease of 41,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 261,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 250,000.

With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 218,000 in February of 1973.

Sector News

Gold stocks showed a significant move to the downside over the course of the session, resulting in a 1.8 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index pulled back further off the three-month closing high set on Tuesday.

The weakness among gold stocks came amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery sliding $12 to $1,327.20 an ounce.

Considerable weakness also emerged among energy stocks even though the price of crude oil for March delivery edged down by just $0.03 to $63.89 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index slumped by 1.8 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index fell by 1.3 percent.

Commercial real estate, networking, and steel stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while some strength was visible among trucking stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the downward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 3.3 basis points to a three-year closing high of 2.611 percent.

Looking Ahead

Earnings news is likely to attract attention on Friday, with American Express (AXP) and IBM (IBM) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Trading may also be impacted by reaction to the University of Michigan's preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of January. The consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 97.0.

