BGNE Up, Up And Away, Data Vindicates CGEN's Strategy, JNCE Awaits ICONIC Results

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Gained 18.18% to close Thursday's (Jan.18) trading at $3.25.

News: The Company presented new pre-clinical data related to COM701, an immuno-oncology therapeutic antibody candidate.

According to the Company, the data further strengthens its rationale for clinical development plan and biomarker strategy for COM701.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- File IND application for COM701 towards the end of Q1, 2018. COM701 may be tested in the indications of lung, ovary, breast, endometrial, kidney, and head & neck cancers.

-- Initiate phase I study of COM701 in 2018.

Another product candidate is CGEN-15001T mAb, which is being developed in collaboration with Bayer. This compound is currently in IND-enabling studies.

2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Gained 12.80% to close Thursday's trading at $19.47.

News: No news

The Company made its debut on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 27, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $16.00 each.

Pipeline:

The Company's lead product candidate is JTX-2011 that is currently in phase II portion of Phase 1/2 trial in patients with solid tumors in both monotherapy and combination settings, dubbed ICONIC.

The Company has a global strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation (CELG) focused on developing and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology treatments for patients with cancer, including options on JTX-2011.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- Preliminary efficacy evaluation of the ICONIC trial is expected in the first half of 2018.

3. BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)

Gained 12.60% to close Thursday's trading at $115.56. The stock touched a new high of $119.60 in intraday trading.

News: The Company has priced its follow-on public offering of 7,425,750 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 13 of its ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $101.00 per ADS.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $750 million, which the Company intends to use for working capital and for research and development activities.

Pipeline:

The Company's pipeline includes BGB-3111 (Zanubrutinib), BGB-A317 (Tislelizumab) and BGB-290 (Pamiparib).

Clinical Trials:

A pivotal phase II trial in China of BGB-3111 in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma; a global phase III trial of BGB-3111 compared to bendamustine and rituximab in treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia / small lymphocytic lymphoma patients; a global pivotal phase II trial of BGB-3111 in combination with GAZYVA in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma patients; and a pivotal phase II trial in China of BGB-3111 in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia; a global phase III trial of BGB-3111 compared to bendamustine and rituximab (BR) in treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia / small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) patients and a global pivotal phase II trial of BGB-3111 in combination with GAZYVA in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) patients are underway.

BGB-A317 is under a global phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma; phase II trial in China in relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; a global phase 1a/1b trial in advanced tumors; phase III trial in China as a second- or third-line treatment for patients with advanced lung cancer; pivotal phase II trial in China in previously treated, PD-L1-positive, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; phase II trial in China in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced lung cancer; and a phase II trial in China in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal, gastric, or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

BGB-290 is under a global phase I trial in combination with temozolomide in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, and under a global Phase 1b/2 trial in combination with radiation therapy and/or temozolomide in glioblastoma.

4. GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)

Gained 10.69% to close Thursday's trading at $21.75.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- Compelling data from phase I/II clinical trial of product candidate GMI-1271 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia were presented at the ASH meeting in December. This compound is expected to advance into phase III study in mid-2018.

-- A phase III trial of Rivipansel in patients hospitalized for vaso-occlusive crisis of sickle cell disease is being conducted by the Company's partner Pfizer. This study remains on track for completion in the second half of 2018.

-- Another clinical compound of the Company is GMI-1359, which targets various tumors. A phase I study of GMI-1359 in healthy volunteers is underway.

5. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

Gained 10.69% to close Thursday's trading at $5.64.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

-- The FDA decision on resubmitted New Drug Application for Apadaz, an investigational product candidate that is intended to provide short-term management of acute pain, is expected on February 23, 2018.

-- A pivotal efficacy trial of KP415 for the treatment of Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder is underway, with top line data anticipated in mid-2018, and complete data set expected to be available prior to the end of the year.

6. NuCana plc (NCNA)

Gained 9.69% to close Thursday's trading at $14.49.

News: No news

NuCana went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 2, 2017, offering its American Depositary Shares at a price of $15 each.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

The Company's lead product candidates are Acelarin and NUC-3373.

Acelarin is currently being evaluated in the indications of ovarian cancer, biliary cancer and pancreatic cancer.

-- On November 15, 2017, the Company announced the enrollment of the first patients in both the United States and the United Kingdom in its phase II study evaluating single-agent Acelarin in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

-- A phase III trial comparing Acelarin with gemcitabine for people with pancreatic cancer, dubbed ACELARATE, a phase I study of Acelarin with cisplatin for bile duct cancer, and a phase Ib study of Acelarin and Carboplatin for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer are also underway.

NUC-3373 is currently in a Phase 1 study for the potential treatment of a wide range of advanced solid tumor cancers.

7. Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)

Gained 8.35% to close Thursday's trading at $11.55.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

A phase III study of EG-1962 as a treatment for aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) delivered via external ventricular drain, dubbed NEWTON 2, is ongoing.

-- Top-line efficacy results from the interim analysis of NEWTON 2 study are anticipated in early 2018, and full top line data in the second half of the year.

