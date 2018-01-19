European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany's producer prices for December. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.3 percent in December from 2.5 percent in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Hungary's average gross wages data is due. Economists forecast gross wages to climb 11.9 percent annually in November, following 12.8 percent increase in October.

At 3.15 am ET, Swiss producer and import price figures are due for December. Prices had increased 1.8 percent year-on-year in November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for November.

Half an hour later, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales figures. Sales are forecast to fall 1 percent on month in December after climbing 1.1 percent in November.

At 8.00 am ET, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland. Industrial output is expected to drop 9.3 percent on month in December, bigger than the 1.2 percent decrease sedn in November.

Producer price inflation is seen at 0.6 percent in December compared to 1.8 percent posted a month ago.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.