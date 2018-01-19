European Shares Seen Lower As US Govt Shutdown Looms

European stocks are seen opening a tad lower on Friday as the threat of a U.S. federal government shutdown looms.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stop-gap funding measure late Thursday to avert a government shutdown.

But prospects appear gloomy in the Senate, where Democrats say they have the vote to block the spending bill in a bid to negotiate on budget and immigration deals.

Asian stocks are broadly higher on optimism over the global economic outlook and improved corporate earnings. Gold edged up on dollar weakness while oil prices fell over 1 percent on data showing an uptick in U.S. production.

On the economic front, U.K. retail sales figures are due later in the day, with economists expecting sales to fall 1 percent sequentially in December after a 1.1 percent rise in November.

The European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for November at 4.00 am ET.

Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to the University of Michigan's preliminary report on consumer sentiment for January and earnings results unveiled by American Express and IBM after the closing bell on Thursday.

Overnight, U.S. stocks posted modest losses as downbeat readings on housing starts, building permits and manufacturing as well as concerns about a possible government shutdown and hefty stock valuations kept investors jittery.

The Dow dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower.

European stocks closed on a mixed note Thursday as the euro and the pound sterling held onto their recent gains against the dollar and earnings proved to be a mixed bag.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index ended marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.3 percent.

