Germany's Producer Price Inflation Eases In December

Germany's producer price inflation eased in December, figures from Destatis showed Friday.

Producer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.5 percent increase registered in November. A similar weaker rate was last seen in July.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation climbed to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent in November. Both annual and monthly rates matched economists' expectations.

Excluding energy, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent on month taking the annual growth to 2.1 percent in December.

Energy prices advanced 3.1 percent. Prices of intermediate goods also increased 3.1 percent annually.

Non-durable consumer goods prices gained 1.8 percent and that of durable consumer goods grew 1.3 percent. Prices of capital goods moved up 1.1 percent in December.

In 2017 as a whole, the increase in producer prices came in at 2.6 percent, which was the first rise since 2012. Prices had fallen 1.7 percent in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.