Asian Shares End Mostly Higher

Most Asian stocks rose on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese GDP data and expectations for strong corporate earnings helped investors shrug off concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stop-gap funding measure late Thursday to avert a government shutdown.

But prospects appear gloomy in the Senate, where Democrats say they have the vote to block the spending bill in a bid to negotiate on budget and immigration deals.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 13.11 points or 0.38 percent to 3,487.86 after fourth-quarter growth figures beat expectations. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.2 percent at 32,171 in late trade.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains despite a weak overnight lead from Wall Street. The Nikkei average inched up 44.69 points or 0.19 percent to 23,808.06 while the broader Topix index closed 0.69 percent higher at 1,889.74.

Toyota, Honda, Canon, Panasonic and Sony rose between half a percent and 1.2 percent, shrugging off the yen's strength. Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial advanced 1.4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ added 0.9 percent while gaming giant Nintendo surged as much as 4.2 percent.

Australian shares fell modestly, dragged down by material stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 8.80 points or 0.15 percent to 6,005.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 11.10 points or 0.18 percent at 6,119.30.

Gold miners Regis Resources, Northern Star, Newcrest and Saracen Mineral Holdings declined 1-3 percent as the precious metal headed for its first weekly loss in six, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury yields.

Rio Tinto lost over 1 percent after reportedly halting shipments from Mongolia mine. BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group ended down about half a percent after iron ore prices dipped overnight.

New Zealand shares rose as A2 Milk extended recent gains after announcing plans to expand its U.S. and Genesis Energy came up with a strong second-quarter performance update.

The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 17.29 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 8,289.96 while Genesis Energy and A2 Milk shares climbed 2-3 percent.

Investors shrugged off the results of a survey showing that the country's manufacturing sector expanded in December at its slowest pace in five years.

South Korea's Kospi average rose by 4.45 points or 0.18 percent to 2,520.26, while benchmark indexes in Malaysia, India, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.3 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks posted modest losses as downbeat readings on housing starts, building permits and manufacturing as well as concerns about a possible government shutdown and hefty stock valuations kept investors jittery.

The Dow dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower.

