Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation Steady At 1.8%

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased at a steady pace in December, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Friday.

Producer and import prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year, the same rate as seen in November.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices gained 0.2 percent. In 2017, producer and import prices increased 0.9 percent.

Data showed that producer prices edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month, taking the annual increase to 0.5 percent. At the same time, import prices advanced 0.4 percent on month and climbed 4.6 percent annually.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.