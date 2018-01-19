SEC To Address Investor Protection Concerns Before Approving Crypto-ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission has raised concerns for approving exchange-traded funds or ETFs and mutual funds that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, indicating that it will be a long wait to see such products in the market.

In a letter to two Wall Street trade groups, the SEC indicated that it would not approve bitcoin ETFs unless concerns about investor protection are addressed.

The main concerns of the SEC included the extreme volatility seen in the cryptocurrency market and questions about funds' liquidity with such products. The regulator asked a number of questions on the risks of manipulation, accurately valuing the volatile products, and demands to redeem virtual currency.

The SEC said these could be issues for ETFs, which must calculate a fair market price at the end of every trading day for their portfolio and allow investors to easily cash out their shares.

"We believe ... that there are a number of significant investor protection issues that need to be examined before sponsors begin offering these funds to retail investors," Dalia Blass, director of investment management at the SEC, said in the letter.

ETFs are investment funds traded on the stock exchanges, that track certain securities traded on the exchange.

Investors were hoping that the regulator would soon allow a range of crypto-ETF and mutual-fund offerings after bitcoin futures started trading last month on CME Group Inc. and Cboe Global Markets Inc. exchanges.

In the letter, Blass asked, "How would funds take into account the trading history, price volatility and trading volume of cryptocurrency futures contracts, and would funds be able to conduct a meaningful market depth analysis in light of these factors?"

She noted that until the SEC's questions were answered, it is not considered appropriate for fund sponsors to initiate registration of funds that intend to invest substantially in cryptocurrency and related products.

Last week, the SEC was said to have asked at least 15 funds to pull applications for bitcoin-related ETFs over worries about protecting investors.

In March, the regulator had reportedly rejected a proposal to list an ETF backed by the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, who are founders of bitcoin exchange Gemini.

by RTT Staff Writer

