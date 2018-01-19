European Shares Follow Asian Peers Higher

European stocks extended gains from the previous session on Friday as optimism about economic growth and corporate earnings helped investors shrug off concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stop-gap funding measure late Thursday to avert a government shutdown.

But prospects appear gloomy in the Senate, where Democrats say they have the vote to block the spending bill in a bid to negotiate on budget and immigration deals.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.40 percent at 400.30 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was rising as much as 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index was gaining half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.2 percent.

Mining giant BHP Billiton gained 1.2 percent, Rio Tinto Plc added 1 percent and Glencore rose half a percent after data showed China's grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.

German chemicals giant BASF rallied 2.5 percent after its preliminary sales for 2017 rose by 12 percent.

Software AG shares jumped 2 percent. The tech firm said that the U.S. Federal Tax reforms will have a positive impact on the future results of the group.

Crematorium operator Dignity slumped 49 percent and floor coverings retailer Carpetright plummeted 42 percent in London after warning on profits.

Tullow Oil dropped 1.5 percent, BP Plc declined 0.8 percent and Total SA slid half a percent after oil prices fell over 1 percent on data showing an uptick in U.S. production.

Retail stocks struggled after data showed U.K. retail sales fell by 1.5 percent in December from the previous month, missing analysts' expectations for a 0.6 percent drop.

Next Plc declined 0.7 percent, Marks & Spencer Group shed 0.6 percent and Tesco gave up half a percent.

