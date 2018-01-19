logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Thyssenkrupp Q1 Income To Be In Line With Its Guidance - Quick Facts

Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported that its income in the first quarter will be in line with the company's guidance. The company confirmed its full-year targets. In the current fiscal year, Thyssenkrupp aims to increase sales in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range. The company expects net income to be clearly positive and projects a significant increase in adjusted EBIT from continuing operations to be in a range of 1.8 to 2.0 billion euros from the current level of 1.7 billion euros. The company also expects to bring free cash flow before M&A back to a positive figure.

Thyssenkrupp stated that a strong partnership with Tata is the right solution for its European steel business. Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of thyssenkrupp AG, said: "We believe in the future of Steel. That's why we and Tata together are retaining a 50 percent stake in the company for six years. If the joint venture performs positively, we could also initiate an IPO before then."

Thyssenkrupp proposed a dividend of 15 cents, which it consider to be financially justifiable. The Group stated that in the medium-term, it will achieve significantly higher earnings, cash flows and value growth, which will then enable it to pay a higher dividend again.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Canadians Furious With Tim Hortons
Angry protesters are planning more than 50 demonstrations on Friday at several Tim Hortons locations across Canada after some franchise owners in Ontario slashed workers' benefits as well as paid breaks in response to the Ontario government's minimum wage hike. The protests are being organized by advocacy group Leadnow and the Fight for $15 & Fairness Campaign.
Nike Names New Marketing Guru
Athletic footwear giant Nike, Inc. on Thursday announced a new marketing head, in its efforts to boost market share. The company promoted Dirk-Jan "DJ" van Hameren as its VP, Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Van Hameren will succeed Greg Hoffman, who has been appointed VP, Global Brand Creative & Marketing Innovation
Amazon Narrows Second Headquarters Search To 20 Cities
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Thursday that it has chosen the 20 metropolitan areas to move to the next phase of the selection process for the company's second headquarters. The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow the second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap