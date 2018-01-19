Nike Names New Marketing Guru

Athletic footwear giant Nike, Inc. on Thursday announced a new marketing head, in its efforts to boost market share. The company promoted Dirk-Jan "DJ" van Hameren as its VP, Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

Van Hameren will succeed Greg Hoffman, who has been appointed VP, Global Brand Creative & Marketing Innovation.

In the new role, van Hameren will lead Nike's Global Marketing organization. He will report to Trevor Edwards, President of the NIKE Brand.

Hoffman will be responsible for leading Brand Communications, Brand Design, Advanced Concepts and Digital Marketing Innovation, as well as Global Brand Imaging, Events Marketing and Creative Operations. Hoffman will report to van Hameren.

A 25-year veteran of Nike, Van Hameren most recently served as VP, GM of Nike Sportswear. In that role, he and his team led a complete offense against Nike's Sportswear , driving strong consumer connections through iconic styles like Air Max and Air Force 1, and innovations like Tech Fleece apparel, the company said. Under his leadshiip, the business added more than $3 billion in revenue.

His prior roles included VP, Brand Management for Western Europe; GM, Nike ID; Global Brand Initiatives Director, and Director of Brand Events.

Meanwhile, Hoffman, in his new role will focus on creative storytelling, brand design and experiences that drive separation and distinction in the marketplace.

According to market research firm NPD Group, Nike maintained its top spot as the most popular sneaker, but with reduced market share for the for the first eight months of 2017 to 37 percent from 39 percent last year. Meanwhile, its Jordan brand lost its second position, while Adidas climbed to second place surpassing Jordan for the first time.

In December, Nike reported weak earnings in its second quarter, despite higher sales.

