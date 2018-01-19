Kansas City Southern Q4 Profit Surges; Results Beat View - Quick Facts

Kansas City Southern (KSU), a transportation holding company, reported a surge in profit for the fourth quarter from last year on double-digit revenue growth. Both revenue and adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $551.7 million or $5.33 per share, up from $129.6 million or $1.21 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.38 per share, compared to $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, eighteen analysts polled by by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter rose 10 percent to $660.4 million from $598.5 million in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $656.28 million.

Carload volumes increased 5 percent in the quarter from the year-ago period.

