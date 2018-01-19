Stocks May Move Back To The Upside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After ending the previous session moderately lower, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 26 percent.

Better than expected quarterly results from IBM (IBM) and American Express (AXP) may generate some positive sentiment, although lingering concerns about a government shutdown may keep buying interest subdued.

The House voted 230 to 197 in favor of a short-term government spending bill Thursday night, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.

The bill would fund the government through February 16th, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance program for six years and delay some Obamacare taxes.

However, the future of the spending bill in the Senate is uncertain, with Democrats saying they have the votes to block the legislation.

Democrats have demanded that any government spending bill include a deal to provide protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

In a post to Twitter earlier this morning, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wanting illegal immigration and weak borders.

Traders are likely to keep a close eye on developments on Capitol Hill, as there is a midnight deadline to pass a spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of January. The consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 97.0 in January from 95.9 in December.

Following the strong upward move seen on Wednesday, stocks gave back some ground during trading on Thursday. The major averages moved to the downside after ending the previous session at record closing highs.

While the major averages all closed in negative territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 2.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,296.05. The Dow fell 97.84 points or 0.4 percent to 26,017.81 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,798.03.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.79 to $63.10 a barrel after edging down $0.03 to $63.89 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after sliding $12 to $1,327.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $8.80 to $1,336 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 110.56 yen compared to the 111.11 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2255 compared to yesterday's $1.2238.

by RTT Staff Writer

