Black Caucus Move To Censure Trump Over "Sh*thole" Remarks

Cedric Richmond, the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, has introduced a resolution of censure condemning President Donald Trump's reported use of foul language while referring to immigrants last week.

"Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here,?" Trump was quoted as saying in a White House meeting with Congressmen last Thursday to discuss a proposed bipartisan immigration deal.

Trump's apparent reference to impoverished African, Central American and Caribbean countries evoked strong protest in the United States and abroad.

The resolution — which has more than 130 co-sponsors, including House Democratic leaders and Democratic Members of the House Judiciary Committee, was announced at a news conference by Cedric Richmond.

The censure motion calls on the House of Representatives to censure and condemn the President for his statements, which it says are "hateful, discriminatory, and racist, and should not be the basis of any American policy, including immigration policy."

The resolution publicly states the House's support and respect for Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations; urges Trump to retract his "hateful, discriminatory, and racist" remarks; and apologize for the same.

However, since the resolution is not "privileged," it is not obligatory for Speaker Paul Ryan to take it up for the House to hold a vote.

"If he doesn't, then we will look at other ways to force a vote on it," Richmond told reporters.

This is not the first time that Democrat lawmakers are trying to censure Trump.

After the deadly Charlottesville shooting and Trump's comments failing to condemn the white supremacist neo-Nazi rally, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler introduced the first resolution of censure.

And in November, Nadler and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) had moved to censure Trump after he re-tweeted a British ultra-nationalist propaganda video encouraging anti-immigrant hatred.

by RTT Staff Writer

