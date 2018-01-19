Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

With traders largely focused on developments in Washington, stocks are showing a lack of direction in morning trading on Friday. The major averages are showing only modest moves following the weakness seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 4.94 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 26,012.87, the Nasdaq is up 20.29 points or 0.3 percent at 7,316.34 and the S&P 500 is up 6.84 points or 0.2 percent at 2,804.87.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders keep a close eye on Capitol Hill amid the threat of a potential government shutdown at midnight.

The House voted 230 to 197 in favor of a short-term government spending bill Thursday night, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.

The bill would fund the government through February 16th, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance program for six years and delay some Obamacare taxes.

However, the bill's future in the Senate remains in doubt, with Democrats saying they have the votes to block the legislation.

Democrats have demanded that any government spending bill include a deal to provide protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

In a post to Twitter earlier this morning, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wanting illegal immigration and weak borders.

Traders have largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in consumer sentiment in the month of January.

The report said the consumer sentiment index dipped to 94.4 in January from the final December reading of 95.9. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness but have climbed off their worst levels of the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.7 basis points at 2.628 percent.

