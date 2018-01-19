Major Averages Remain Mixed In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Friday. The major averages are showing only modest moves following the weakness seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages remain on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Dow is down 61.99 points or 0.2 percent at 25,955.82, the Nasdaq is up 19.17 points or 0.3 percent at 7,315.22 and the S&P 500 is up 2.73 points or 0.1 percent at 2,800.76.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders are keeping a close eye on Capitol Hill amid the threat of a potential government shutdown at midnight.

The House voted 230 to 197 in favor of a short-term government spending bill Thursday night, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.

The bill would fund the government through February 16th, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance program for six years and delay some Obamacare taxes.

However, the bill's future in the Senate remains in doubt, with Democrats saying they have the votes to block the legislation.

Democrats have demanded that any government spending bill include a deal to provide protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

In a post to Twitter earlier this morning, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wanting illegal immigration and weak borders.

Traders have largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in consumer sentiment in the month of January.

The report said the consumer sentiment index dipped to 94.4 in January from the final December reading of 95.9. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.

The drop by the Dow comes as notable declines by IBM (IBM) and American Express (AXP) are weighing on the average even though both companies reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

Tobacco stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the Dow Jones Tobacco Index jumping by 2 percent. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in almost a month.

Universal (UVV), Philip Morris (PM) and Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) are turning in some of the tobacco sectors best performances.

Trucking and computer hardware stocks are also seeing some strength in mid-day trading, while energy stocks are moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.4 basis points at 2.635 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

