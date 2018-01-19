ARGENTINA: International Reserves Increased To US$ 55.055 Bln In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean central bank (BCRA) international reserves increased by US$ 491 million during December, to US$ 55.055 billion. During 2017, the Argentinean foreign reserves rose US$ 15.747 billion.

During December, the increase in international reserves was primarily due to the foreign currency income of the National Treasury after the placement of securities for US$ 2.469 billion.

by Agencia CMA Latam

