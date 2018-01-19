ARGENTINA: U.S. To Eliminate Import Duties To More Than 700 Products

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina will be able to export more than 700 products to the United States with a zero tariff after returning to the country's Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

The U.S. eliminates duties on thousands of products when the imports come from one of the GSP-listed countries. Argentina returned to the list last December, after spending six years away from the program.

Argentina believes that benefits to the country could reach US$ 400 million per year.

Among the main Argentinean products benefiting from the measure are wines, jellies, candies, processed peanuts, parmesan cheese, olive oil, refined sugar, and green olives.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.