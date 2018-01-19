ARGENTINA: President Macri To Travel To Moscow To Meet Putin

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri is expected to arrive at Moscow on Tuesday for a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the Kremlin.

After a private meeting, Macri and Putin should head both countries delegations before a working lunch. A press conference is also expected, according to the Argentinean Foreign Ministry.

In April 2016, both countries reaffirmed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed a year before. "Since then, constant work has been developed with the aim of deepening and expanding our bilateral ties in various areas," the statement said.

