CCR: Company May Bid For Subway Lines In Peru And Colombia

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian infrastructure firm Companhia de Concessões Rodoviárias (CCR) may take part in the bidding process for subway lines in Colombia and Peru, said Leonardo Vianna, the company's vice-president for mobility.

"The subway projects of Bogotá, Colombia, and Lima, Peru, are interesting," he said. "We need to wait to see how the rules will be set up."

The company had the winning bid in an auction to operate two subway lines in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier today. Vianna said that the city holds "many opportunities for the private sector. We are studying to take part in the tenders of lines 8 and 9 of the subway, the line 13 of urban trains, which will connect to the Guarulhos airport, and the line 15, also in the monorail," said Vianna.

CCR major shareholders include Camargo Correa, Soares Penido and Andrade Gutierrez, construction firms which were involved in the Lava Jato corruption scandal. Also, Camargo Correa admitted its participation in a corruption scheme to defraud public tenders for subway lines construction in seven Brazilian states.

Vianna said that any corruption allegations that may arise about the construction of the lines 5 and 17 of the subway in São Paulo would not shake CCR.

"Any possible complaint will not affect the consortium, only those involved in the construction. We've just come in," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

