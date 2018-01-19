Stocks Move Higher Despite Potential Government Shutdown - U.S. Commentary

With traders shrugging off concerns about a potential government shutdown, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. The gains on the day lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 53.91 points or 0.2 percent to 26,071.72, the Nasdaq advanced 40.33 points or 0.6 percent to 7,336.38 and the S&P 500 climbed 12.27 points or 0.4 percent to 2,810.30.

For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow and the Nasdaq both surged up by 1 percent, while the S&P 500 jumped by 0.9 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as optimism about the outlook for the and corporate earnings overshadowed concerns about a government shutdown at midnight.

Stocks showed a lack of direction earlier the session, with traders keeping an eye on Capitol Hill as lawmakers attempt to reach a last-minute agreement on a spending bill.

House Republicans voted Thursday evening in favor of a short-term spending bill to fund the government until February 16th.

The spending bill includes a six-year extension of the popular Children's Health Insurance Program and also delays some Obamacare taxes.

However, the issue of protections for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children could doom the short-term spending bill in the Senate.

Democrats have demanded that any spending bill include a deal to provide protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers.

After meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said they made "some progress" but noted they "still have a good number of disagreements."

Schumer has expressed support for a bill funding the government for just a few days in order to keep both sides at the negotiating table.

Traders also seemed unfazed by a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in consumer sentiment in the month of January.

The report said the consumer sentiment index dipped to 94.4 in January from the final December reading of 95.9. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.

Sector News

Tobacco stocks showed a significant move to the upside on the day, driving the Dow Jones Tobacco Index up by 2 percent. The index bounced off its lowest closing level in almost a month.

Philip Morris (PM), Universal (UVV) and British American Tobacco (BTI) turned in some of the tobacco sector's best performances on the day.

Considerable strength also emerged among trucking stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain posted by the Dow Jones Trucking Index. With the gain, the index reached a record closing high.

Brokerage, computer hardware and oil service stocks also moved notably higher on the day, contributing to the advance by the broader .

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.6 basis points to a three-year high of 2.637 percent.

Looking Ahead

Next week's trading is likely to be impacted by whether lawmakers can reach a last-minute agreement to avoid a government shutdown.

Corporate results are also likely to attract considerable attention next week, as the quarterly earnings season kicks into high gear.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), United Continental (UAL), General Electric (GE), Ford (F), 3M (MMM), Caterpillar (CAT), Intel (INTC), and Honeywell (HON) are among the companies due to report their results.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on U.S. economic reports on new and existing home sales and durable goods orders.

