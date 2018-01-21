COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.10% Due To Low Trading Volume

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.11% at 1,546.33 points near to Friday's closing, due to the poor performance of companies' shares such as Ecopetrol, Bancolombia, and Sura.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that the Colcap falls slightly for profit-taking by investors in the stocks with the highest weight of the index on the eve of its first rebalancing of the year, scheduled to January 31.

The shares of Éxito (+4.59%) and ETB (+1.36%) are rising, while Preferencial Bancolombia (-1.02%), Ecopetrol (-0,61%), and Sura (-0.36%) trade lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,849.10 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.17% rise, due to the drop in oil prices abroad. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that the currency is picking up due to the fall of the commodity and after the U.S. Treasury bonds stabilized at maximum levels after a recent wave of sales before the temporary financing of the government expires and amid signs of recovery in inflation.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.