Japan Condominium Sales Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see December figures for condominium and convenience store sales, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, condo sales surged 24.6 percent on year, while convenience store sales fell an annual 0.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

