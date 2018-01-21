UK Household Finance Index Worsens In January

British households' current financial pressures intensified at the sharpest pace in four months in January, results of a survey by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori revealed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, of HFI, dropped 43.0 in January from 43.7 in December.

Any score below 50 suggests pessimism regarding finances among the U.K. households.

UK households remained downbeat about their financial prospects over the next year, which continues the trend seen since April 2016.

Workplace activity registered a marked increase in January, while job security worsened at the sharpest pace in six months.

On the price front, the index measuring cost of living expectations reached 91.3 during January, to signal the strongest inflation expectations registered for 47 months.

Over 45 percent of households anticipate a Bank of England rate hike within the next six months, down from 48 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

