Dutch Consumer Confidence Falls Slightly; Spending Growth Accelerates

Dutch consumer confidence dropped marginally in January, while spending growth improved in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

Consumer confidence remained broadly unchanged in January, with the index falling to 24 from 25 in December.

The index measuring consumers' judgement about the economic climate held steady at 45 in January.

Meanwhile, the opinion on the economic situation in the coming twelve months improved somewhat and willingness to buy dropped slightly in January.

In an another report, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a faster rate of 2.6 percent yearly in November, following a 1.7 percent increase in October.

The measure has been rising since October 2014. Households spent more on home furnishings, household appliances, clothing and shoes.

by RTT Staff Writer

