UBS Posts Q4 Loss On US Tax Charge, Ups Dividend; Plans Up To CHF 2 Bln Buyback

Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Monday a hefty net loss in its fourth quarter hurt by a charge related to US tax law changes. Pre-tax profit, however, increased from last year with improved operating income and lower expenses. Further, the company announced an increase in dividend, as well as a share buyback of up to 2 billion Swiss francs.

Looking ahead, the company said, "We expect the improved investor confidence and the macroeconomic developments we observed in 2017, as well as typical seasonality, to continue to benefit our global wealth management businesses. However, low market volatility is likely to persist in the short term, affecting institutional client activity levels in particular."

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was 2.22 billion francs, compared to prior year's profit of 636 million francs. Loss per share was 0.60 francs, compared to profit of 0.17 francs a year ago.

The results included the 2.87 billion francs net DTA write-down as a result of US tax law changes. Excluding this net write-down, net profit would have been 641 million francs.

UBS's fourth-quarter profit before tax was 997 million francs, up from 746 million francs a year ago. Adjusted profit before tax was 1.22 billion francs.

Operating income grew 1 percent to 7.12 billion francs from prior year's 7.06 billion francs. Operating expenses dropped to 6.13 billion francs from 6.31 billion francs a year ago.

In the quarter, net interest income dropped 5 percent from last year to 1.67 billion francs. Net interest income after credit loss expense was down 9 percent to 1.58 billion francs.

Net fee and commission income, however, grew 3 percent to 4.29 billion francs and net trading income grew 4 percent to 987 million francs.

Further, for 2017, the company said its Board of Directors intends to propose a dividend to UBS Group AG shareholders of 0.653 francs per share, an 8 percent increase on the prior year.

The bank will also initiate a share repurchase program of up to 2 billion francs over three years, including up to 550 million francs in 2018, commencing in March.

The company said it plans to operate with a fully applied CET1 capital ratio of around 13 percent and a fully applied CET1 leverage ratio of around 3.7 percent from 2018 to 2020.

Effective February 1, UBS is creating a unified Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas division, called Global Wealth Management.

Martin Blessing, President Wealth Management, and Tom Naratil, President UBS Americas and Wealth Management Americas, have been appointed co-Presidents of Global Wealth Management.

Looking ahead, for the 2018-2020 period, UBS targets adjusted profit before tax growth per annum of 10 percent -15 percent for the Global Wealth Management business division, and around 10 percent for Asset Management.

On Friday's trading UBS shares gained 2 percent in Switzerland and settled at 19.32 francs.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News