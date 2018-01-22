Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly In December

Taiwan's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in December, though marginally, data from the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics, or DGBAS, showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged up to 3.70 percent in December from 3.69 percent in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 3.68 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 437,000 in December from 436,000 in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 450,000.



The labor force participation rate was 58.89 percent in December, up from 58.88 percent in November.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 3.66 percent in December from 3.71 percent in the prior month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.