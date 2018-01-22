CAC 40 Slides On US Government Shutdown

French stocks declined on Monday as the U.S. government shutdown entered its third day and investors awaited cues from two major central bank meetings this week.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 14 points or 0.25 percent at 5,512 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.

Sanofi shares tumbled 3 percent after the company agreed to buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ Inc. for $11.6bn.

Luxury goods conglomerate LVMH was marginally lower after it appointed former Yves Saint Laurent star designer Hedi Slimane as the creative director of its Celine label.

Airbus rose 0.3 percent on reports that it is in talks to sell new A380 superjumbo planes to British Airways this year.

Construction group Eiffage gained about half a percent after announcing a joint venture with Kier Group.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com