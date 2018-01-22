Ireland Factory Gate Prices Fall At Stable Rate

Ireland's factory gate prices continued its declining trend in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.

The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, fell 3.6 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of decrease as in November. The measure has been falling since June.

The annual price index for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations plunged 10.1 percent and those of chemicals and chemical products decreased by 8.7 percent.

At the same time, the price index for both capital goods and energy products grew by 6.0 percent each in December.

On a monthly basis, output prices increased 0.4 percent in December, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.