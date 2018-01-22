Opera Adds Cryptocurrency Mining Protection On Mobile Browsers

Opera, a web browser for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, has added cryptocurrency mining protection to its mobile browsers. It is part of the browser's ad blocker function.

In its desktop-based versions, Opera had introduced cryptocurrency miner protection in early January.

While turning on the ad blocker on Opera Mini and Opera for Android, the new security feature will activate by default. Users can thus prevent malicious scripts from hijacking a device's resources to mine cryptocurrency while browsing.

Crypto mining, which requires significantly increased workload, can overload smartphones' CPUs, eating up battery, causing the device to run slowly, and warm. Users can visit Opera's Cryptojacking Test website, and check if their device is affected by cryptojacking.

In a statement, the company said, "The new anti-cryptocurrency mining feature is activated by default when you enable the ad blocker on Opera Mini (iOS and Android) or Opera for Android. The ad blocker can be enabled by going to 'settings', and it will automatically detect and stop the mining scripts written into the code of a webpage."

According to Opera, smartphones users face increasing trouble from cryptocurrency miners embedded in websites. More than a billion devices worldwide are said to be slowed down by website-based cryptocurrency miners. Mobile users do not realize that their browsers are being cryptojacked.

It is believed that there are now more than 3 million websites that are exposed to crypto jacking. According to Jan Standal, VP Product Marketing at Opera, a single webpage can take up to 4.5 hours of battery time.

Opera Mini is available on Google Play and App Store. Opera For Android is available for download on Google Play.

