Women March In Las Vegas In Major Push To Elect Democrats

As protesters held anti-Donald Trump rallies across the United States to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration, thousands of liberal activists flocked to Las Vegas Sunday to kick off a major push to elect Democrats in the upcoming elections.

Women's March organizers opted Nevada as the backdrop for the next phase of their movement considering the potential for the Silver State to become solidly blue in this year's Senate race.

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards and Cher were among star speakers who addressed the crowd of women who filled Sam Boyd Stadium sporting pink pussy hats that have become a symbol of the march, and holding anti-Trump, pro-women's rights posters.

"I have never seen anyone like the president that we have. I can't even call him the president that has been willing to destroy our country for money and power," said Cher.

Tamika D. Mallory, co-president of Women's March, said "Well, Donald Trump, let me tell you something, you are an asshole!"

The event, named "Women's March: Power to the Polls", launched a national voter registration tour one year after the historic Women's March on Washington marking Trump's inauguration.

"This next stage of the movement will channel the energy and activism of the Women's March into tangible strategies and concrete wins in 2018," according to the Vegas event's website.

The Women's March's goal is to register one million new voters in 2018.

Nevada was rocked by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, recent sexual assault allegations against elected officials, and has become a battleground state in the Senate election, scheduled for later this year.

