European Markets Inch Higher In Cautious Trade

The majority of the European ended the first day of the new trading week with small gains. Trading activity was rather subdued Monday, with markets moving in a sideways pattern. Traders are keeping a close eye on politics both in Europe and in the United States.

Germany's Social Democrats voted over the weekend to enter into coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, helping end months of political uncertainty in Europe's largest .

Meanwhile, the U.S. government shutdown has entered its third day as lawmakers continue to struggle to reach an agreement on a spending bill to reopen the federal government.

The shutdown is largely due to a disagreement over whether to include protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children in the spending bill. Democrats have demanded the inclusion of protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers, while Republicans have argued the issue should be addressed separately.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.23 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks increased 0.44 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.31 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.22 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.28 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.20 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.20 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Telekom rallied 2.01 percent after saying it is confident of hiking dividends in 2018.

In Paris, Sanofi tumbled 2.91 percent after the drug-maker agreed to buy hemophilia drug-maker Bioverativ Inc. for $11.6bn.

In London, gambling firms were under pressure after reports that the government is set to limit gambling terminal stakes to two pounds. William Hill sank 11.63 percent while Ladbrokes Coral declined 7.92 percent.

Online supermarket Ocado Group soared 27.51 percent after announcing a partnership with Sobeys to develop an online grocery in Canada.

Banking giant UBS rose 0.39 percent in Zurich after it reported a 2.22 billion-franc ($2.3 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as a result of a large writedown related to the new U.S. tax overhaul.

Luxury group Richemont lost 1.55 percent after it launched an offer to take full control of Yoox Net-a-Porter. Shares of Italian online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter soared more than 24 percent.

British households' current financial pressures intensified at the sharpest pace in four months in January, results of a survey by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori revealed Monday. The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, of HFI, dropped 43.0 in January from 43.7 in December.

