ARGENTINA: Government Seeks To Deepen Financial Ties With China

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean Ministry of Finance Chief of Staff Pablo Quirno took part in the Fourth Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism for Economic Cooperation and Coordination between Argentina and China, aimed at deepening financial ties between both countries.

The meeting, held in China, is part of the actions through which the Argentinean government tries to promote the financing of infrastructure projects in the country and increase the number of international credit organizations that finance operations in Argentina.

Among the most important activities carried out is the signing of a loan contract for the Cauchari Solar Photovoltaic Park I, II and III with the Export-Import Bank of China.

by Agencia CMA Latam

