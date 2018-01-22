ARGENTINA: Macri Starts European Trip To Russia, Switzerland, France

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri left for Moscow on Sunday, the first stop in the tour he will carry out this week to Russia, Switzerland and France, opening his 2018 international agenda.

Macri will meet with presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France, and deliver a speech before a plenary session of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos as the president of the G-20.

On Tuesday, Putin will host Macri at the Kremlin Palace. The Argentinean President will also share a working breakfast with representatives of the most important Russian companies.

On Wednesday, the president will begin his official duties at Davos, Switzerland, where he will hold meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Queen Máxima Zorreguieta and the Prime Minister Mark Rutte of Netherlands, and Swiss President Alain Berset.

