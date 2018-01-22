BRAZIL: Economists Increase 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.70%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for the economic growth in 2018 to 2.70%, from 2.68% four weeks ago. For 2019, projections were raised to 2.99%, from 2.80% last week and 2.89% a month ago.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018 and 2019 remained at 55.40% and 58.00%, respectively.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 decreased to 3.15%, from 3.20% a week before, while the 2019 forecast was raised to 3.04% after three weeks at 3%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

