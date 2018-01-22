COLOMBIA: Trade Balance Posts US$ 791.7 Million Deficit In November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's trade balance recorded a US$ 791.7 million FOB (Free on Board) deficit in November 2017 following the US$ 1.165 billion FOB deficit in the same period of 2016, said the country's statistics institute.

Despite a trade surplus in fuels and products of the extractive industries, the result was influenced by a deficit in the manufacturing group.

From January to November 2017, there was a deficit in the Colombian trade balance of US$ 6.692 billion FOB.

Meanwhile, imports decreased 4.3% in November 2017 compared to the same month of 2016, from US$ 4.165 billion CIF in November 2016 to US$ 3.986 billion CIF in the same month of 2017.

The decrease in Colombian imports was primarily due to a 3.7% drop in the manufacturing group.

by Agencia CMA Latam

