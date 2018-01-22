MEXICO: Jobless Rate Falls To 3.4% In December From November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's unemployment rate slightly decreased to 3.4% of the economically active population in December, from 3.5% in November, according to the country's statistical agency.

Meanwhile, the rate fell by 0.3 pp compared to the same month of 2016, sustaining the deceleration process observed in the last few months.

Mexico's unemployment rate refers to the labor force percentage that worked less than an hour during the survey reference period, but expressed willingness to do so and tried to find a job.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate remained at 59.1% in December.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.