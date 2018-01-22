BRAZIL: Supreme Court Chairwoman Suspends Nomination To Labor Ministry

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) chairwoman, Justice Carmen Lúcia, suspended the inauguration of the representative Cristiane Brasil as Minister of Labor.

President Michel Temer picked Brasil as the country's new labor minister at the start of the month, but local newspapers revealed that she had violated labor laws, prompting a group of lawyers to file a lawsuit against her nomination.

The lawyers claim that Cristiane Brasil's nomination contradicts the principle of morality since she was convicted for breaking labor laws. So far, almost every court backed the lawyer's group request.

On Saturday, a lower instance had authorized Mrs. Brasil inauguration, attending to an appeal filed by the government.

Brasil is the daughter of Roberto Jefferson, a lawmaker that brought to light a corruption scandal during former president Lula's mandate, known as "Mensalão," in which members of the Executive bribed lawmakers to pass government-proposed bills.

José Dirceu, Lula's chief of staff at the time, was sentenced to jail, as well as Jefferson, who also benefitted from the scheme.

Jefferson is also the head of PTB, one of the parties from the current government coalition, and Temer's insistence on challenging the veto to Brasil's nomination as evidence that he is trying to gain more support from PTB to pass the pension reform bill in Congress next month.

Justice Cármen Lúcia's decision to suspend the nomination was preliminary and can be revised. She gave 48 hours for the parties to present arguments and asked for an opinion from the Attorney General's Office (PGR) on the matter. The Justice Gilmar Mendes was chosen as rapporteur for the complaint filed by Mati.

by Agencia CMA Latam

