Stocks Close Higher As Shutdown Seems Close To End - U.S. Commentary

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen last week. With the gains, all three of the major averages reached new record closing highs.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 142.88 points or 0.6 percent to 26,214.60, the Nasdaq jumped 71.65 points or 1 percent to 7,408.03 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,823.97.

Traders did not show much of a response to the subsequent government shutdown but saw further upside amid signs that the shutdown will be resolved.

The Senate voted 81 to 18 in favor of limiting debate on a short-term spending bill, which would fund the government through February 8th.

Democrats agreed to vote to advance the short-term spending bill after Republican leaders promised to hold a vote on legislation providing protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

The shutdown came after a spending bill approved by House Republicans failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the Senate on a largely party line vote of 50 to 49.

The bill would have funded the government through February 16th, reauthorized the popular Children's Health Insurance program for six years and delayed some Obamacare taxes.

The shutdown is largely due to a disagreement over whether to include protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children in the spending bill.

Democrats have demanded the inclusion of protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers, while Republicans have argued the issue should be addressed separately.

Both sides blamed each other for the government shutdown, which marks the first official shutdown since October of 2013.

Biotechnology stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 6 percent. With the jump, the index has reached a record closing high.

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) led the biotech sector higher after the company agreed to be acquired by Celgene (CELG) for approximately $9 billion in cash.

Energy, retail, and internet stocks also moved notably higher on the day, contributing to the advanced by the broader .

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while South Korea's Kospi dropped by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the downside, extending a recent downward move. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.665 percent.

On a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to whether the Senate and House finally pass the temporary spending bill

by RTT Staff Writer

