New Zealand Services PMI Slows In December

The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in December, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Business NZ showed on Tuesday with a Services PMI score of 56.0.

That's down from the upwardly revised 56.5 in November (originally 56.4), although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

"There was a heavy seasonal factor at play, with Christmas and the holiday period being a key influence," Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope said in a statement accompanying the release.

