COLOMBIA: Chief Negotiator Travels To Ecuador To Resume Ceasefire Talks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian government ordered the head of the negotiating team with the National Liberation Army (ELN), Gustavo Bell, back to Ecuador to explore the possibility of negotiating a new ceasefire with the guerrilla group and move ahead with peace talks.

President Juan Manuel Santos confirmed his decision through his Twitter account.

"Following the call of the United Nations, Gustavo Bell will travel to Quito to explore the possibility of a new ceasefire that will allow the peace talks with the ELN to continue," he wrote.

The international body had asked the government to resume negotiations.

The dialogues were interrupted on January 10 after the ELN attacks only hours after the end of a ceasefire that lasted 101 days.

Even before the dialogues began, the ELN had already expressed its intention to agree on a new ceasefire, but with different conditions to the ceasefire that began in October last year.

