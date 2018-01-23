Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release December data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to jump 12.4 percent on year after climbing 17.2 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.8 percent, slowing from 16.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 520.0 billion yen, up from 113.4 billion yen a month earlier.

Japan also will see final November results for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings suggested scores of 108.6 and 118.1, respectively.

New Zealand will provide December numbers for credit card spending; in November, spending was up 0.8 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year.

Australia will see December figures for skilled vacancies; in November, vacancies were up 0.3 percent on month.

Malaysia will provide December figures for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 0.7 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.

