COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.29% Higher Boosted By Ecopetrol

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, rose 0.29% near the end of Monday's trade, moving at 1,555.54 points, boosted by a rally in Ecopetrol's shares, amid higher oil prices, said Marcela Ramírez, an analyst at Acciones & Valores.

The shares of Ecopetrol (+5.07%), ETB (+1.97%), and Davivienda (+0.98%) rose, while Preferencial Bancolombia (-1.35%) and Cemargos (-1.03%) fell.

The locally traded. U.S. dollar closed at 2,852.45 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.11% rise.

Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that the greenback lost ground at the beginning of the week after investors evaluated the impact of the partial closure of the United States government.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

