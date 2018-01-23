Japan All Industry Activity Rises More Than Forecast

Japan's all industry activity increased for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.

The all industry activity index climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.3 percent rebound in October. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise for the month.

Industrial production advanced 0.5 percent over the month and construction activity gained by 0.6 percent. Tertiary activity index registered an increase of 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth accelerated to 2.1 percent in November from 1.8 percent in the prior month

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.