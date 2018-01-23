Australia's Consumer Confidence Weakens

Australia's consumer confidence declined for the first time in four weeks during the week ended January 21, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 119.4 from 123.5 in the preceding week.

The current finances sub-index fell a sharp 9.1 percent to 104.7, partially unwinding gains over the previous three weeks.

Views towards future finances fell 2.2 percent, following a 0.2 percent decline in the week prior.

"Talk of electricity blackouts and a proposed rail strike in Sydney may have weighed on overall sentiment," ANZ's head of Australian Economics, David Plank, commented.

"Looking past the weekly volatility, we expect sentiment to remain supported by a strong labor market and a solid outlook for economic activity in 2018."

