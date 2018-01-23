European Economics Preview: Germany's Economic Sentiment Data Due

Economic confidence from Germany and public finance from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Turkey's consumer confidence data is due for January.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to publish UK public finance figures for December. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 4.3 billion from GBP 8.1 billion in November.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen rising to 17.7 in January from 17.4 in December.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey data. The industrial order balance is forecast to fall to 12 percent in January from 17 percent in December.

At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone consumer confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the confidence index to rise marginally to 0.6 in January from 0.5 in December.

