European Shares Seen Opening Higher As US Shutdown Ends

European stocks may open higher on Tuesday after U.S. Senators reached a deal to end the federal government shutdown and the Bank of Japan held its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, saying inflation expectations had stopped falling.

Asian stock are broadly higher, with markets in Hong Kong and Japan rising more than 1 percent.

Gold held steady and copper extended gains amid persistent dollar weakness, while oil prices edged higher after comments from Saudi Arabia that supply curbs would continue beyond 2018.

The euro is trading on a flat note ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, with economists expecting no change to rates or the asset purchase program.

The pound broke the psychological level of $1.40 in Asian trading on optimism that Britain will reach a favorable divorce deal with the European Union.

Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record closing highs once again. The Dow rose 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent.

European markets eked out modest gains on Monday in the wake of a flurry of merger activity, progress in German coalition talks and rating upgrades for Spain and Greece.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent to log a fresh two-year high. The German DAX rose 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent.

