Turkey Consumer Confidence At 8-Month High

Turkey's consumer confidence strengthened in January to the strongest level in eight months, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to 72.3 in January from 65.1 in December.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since May last year, when it was 72.8.

The indicator measuring financial situation expectation of households rose to 91.1 from 84.8.

Assessment of general economic situation outlook also improved in January, with the index rising to 96.1 from 87.5.

The number of people unemployed expectation index climbed to 76.0 from 70.6. The probability of saving index came in at 26.2 versus 17.5 in the prior month.

