Denmark Retail Sales Fall In December

Denmark's retail sales decreased in December after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.

Retail trade turnover dropped a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in December, in contrast to a 1.3 percent increase in November.

Clothing and related sales decreased 0.1 percent monthly in November and sales of other consumables declined by 0.9 percent. At the same time, sales of food and other groceries grew 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 1.1 percent in December, slower than November's 2.4 percent increase.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

