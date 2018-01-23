Denmark Consumer Confidence Strongest In 6 Months

Denmark's consumer confidence improved at the start of the year to the highest level in six months, survey figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to 8.2 in January from 6.5 in December.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since July last year, when it was 10.5.

The index measuring households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year strengthened to 11.6 from 8.0 in December.

Meanwhile, their own financial situation for the next twelve month worsened, with the index falling to 13.8 from 14.2.

by RTT Staff Writer

